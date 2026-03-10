Roanoke City to close lane at the intersection of Campbell Ave. SW and 1st Street SW to allow for construction

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City officials announced Tuesday that a lane will be closed at the intersection of Campbell Ave Southwest and 1st Street Southwest during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, March 11 and overnight Thursday, March 12.

Officials say the work is part of ongoing efforts to modernize the city’s public infrastructure. Officials say that drivers may experience delays in the area due to lane closures and are encouraged to allow extra travel time and use alternate routes when possible. . Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians should use caution when traveling through the work zone and remain alert for crews and equipment.