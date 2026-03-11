Assault Weapons Ban Passes General Assembly, Heads to Governor

(Steve Helber, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - The state and U.S. flags fly over the Virginia State Capitol at the start of the 2024 session of the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, Va., on Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia General Assembly has passed a new gun control bill that restricts the sale, transfer, and purchase of certain firearms and high‑capacity ammunition devices.

SB 749 measure now heads to Governor Abigail Spanberger’s desk for signature.

The law makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, or transfer an “assault firearm,” with some exceptions.

Weapons that are antique, permanently inoperable, or manually operated by bolt, pump, lever, or slide action are not included.

The bill also bans the sale and transfer of large capacity ammunition feeding devices. Anyone convicted under the law would be prohibited from buying, possessing, or transporting a firearm for three years.