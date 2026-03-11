Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
83º
Join Insider
Trending
Craig Co. nesting female Bald Eagle dies from lead poisoning, an all-too-common threat
Students have been called to the office — and even arrested — for AI surveillance false alarms
State budget bill excludes funding for downtown study
Wasena businesses feel the pinch as bridge construction enters final stretch
The Current

Local News

Assault Weapons Ban Passes General Assembly, Heads to Governor

SB 749 makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, or transfer an “assault firearm

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Community Journalist

FILE - The state and U.S. flags fly over the Virginia State Capitol at the start of the 2024 session of the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, Va., on Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia General Assembly has passed a new gun control bill that restricts the sale, transfer, and purchase of certain firearms and high‑capacity ammunition devices.

SB 749 measure now heads to Governor Abigail Spanberger’s desk for signature.

Recommended Videos

The law makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, or transfer an “assault firearm,” with some exceptions.

Weapons that are antique, permanently inoperable, or manually operated by bolt, pump, lever, or slide action are not included.

The bill also bans the sale and transfer of large capacity ammunition feeding devices. Anyone convicted under the law would be prohibited from buying, possessing, or transporting a firearm for three years.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.