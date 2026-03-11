Assault Weapons Ban Passes General Assembly, Heads to Governor

RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia General Assembly has passed a new gun control bill that restricts the sale, transfer, and purchase of certain firearms and high‑capacity ammunition devices.
SB 749 measure now heads to Governor Abigail Spanberger’s desk for signature.
The law makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, or transfer an “assault firearm,” with some exceptions.
Weapons that are antique, permanently inoperable, or manually operated by bolt, pump, lever, or slide action are not included.
The bill also bans the sale and transfer of large capacity ammunition feeding devices. Anyone convicted under the law would be prohibited from buying, possessing, or transporting a firearm for three years.