LIST: St. Patrick’s Day events happening across Central, Southwest Virginia ☘️

Several areas across our region are ready to shamrock and roll this weekend with numerous events happening to help people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
If you’re looking to find the pot of gold when it comes to your weekend plans, we’ve compiled a full list of events happening in our region. If we missed any events, feel free to submit a Help Desk ticket to let us know.
Here’s a look at what you can expect:
ROANOKE VALLEY
March 13:
- 6 to 11 p.m: St. Patrick’s Day Bash at The Copper Still in Boones Mill
March 14:
- 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m: St. Patrick’s Day Parade with the Roanoke City Democratic Committee, with the line-up starting between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. near 1003 S Jefferson Street in Roanoke
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m: Freedom First Shamrock Festival at the John Nolen Plaza
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m: Celtic celebration at Corned Beef & Co.
- 11 a.m.: Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day parade at Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue
- 11 a.m.: St Patrick’s Day Block Party at Sidewinders
- 11 a.m. - midnight: St. Patrick’s Day Street Party at Martin’s Downtown
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: St. Patrick’s Day Ramble at Starr Hill Brewery
- 12 p.m. to 10 p.m: St. Patrick’s Day Party at Big Lick Brewing
- 12 to 6 p.m: Green Envy St. Patrick’s Day Party at Dr Pepper Park
- 1 p.m. to close: St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Mac and Bob’s Restaurant in Salem
- 2 p.m: St. Patrick’s Day Party at The Front Row
- 2 to 5 p.m: Alley Cat St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl Kick Off in Rocky Mount
- 2 to 7 p.m: Oh Lucky Day: Not Your Average St. Patrick’s Day Block Party at the Century Plaza
- 3 to 6 p.m: 2nd Annual Dublin Doozy at the Pulaski County VA Parks & Rec
- 6:30 to 9:30 p.m: St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Living Proof Beer Company in Rocky Mount
- 7 to 11 p.m: St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke at Carpers Bar & Grill in New Castle
March 15:
- 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m: St. Patrick’s Grand Buffet Sunday Brunch at the Hotel Roanoke
LYNCHBURG
March 13 and March 14:
- Both shows are 8 to 11 p.m. each night
March 14
- 11 a.m: St. Paddy’s Day 5K through downtown Lynchburg
- 11 a.m: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Fishin’ Pig in Daleville
- Noon: St Patrick’s Day Celebration at The Meadery at Graham Ordinary in Bedford
- Noon to 2 p.m: St. Patrick’s Day Party at Harley Davidson of Lynchburg
- 8 p.m: A Celtic evening with Dancing Strings at the Academy Center of the Arts Music Hall
- 9 p.m. to midnight: It’s a Gold Rush at 7 Rooftop Bar
March 14-15
- From 12 to 6 p.m: The Water Dog St. Patrick’s Day Festival
March 15
March 17
- 6 to 9 p.m: FunQuest St. Paddy’s Day Party at 327 Graves Mill Road
March 22
- 9 p.m. to 1 a.m: FunQuest St. Paddy’s Day Green Out Party at 327 Graves Mill Road for people 21 and over
March 28
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m: Sedalia Center’s Celtic Festival
NEW RIVER VALLEY
March 13:
- From 5:30 to 9 p.m: Freeze Your Glass Off: St. Patrick’s Day Buffet at the Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke
March 13-14:
- 7 to 10 p.m: Nightmare on Main Blood and Clover at 34 West Main Street in Pulaski
March 14:
- 2 p.m: A Wee Bit O’ Murder: Murder Mystery at Iron Tree Brewing Company in Christiansburg
March 13:
March 17:
- 4 to 7 p.m: St. Patrick’s Day at Long Way Brewing in Radford
- 5:30 to 9 p.m: St. Patrick’s Day Mixology & Music at the Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke
March 17:
- 7 to 10 p.m: 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Party with the Fritz Schindler Band at Macado’s in Christiansburg
SOUTHSIDE
March 13:
- 4 to 6 p.m: Lucky Little Gnome on Canvas at Heart to Art in Martinsville
March 14:
- 4 to 9 p.m: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at The Homeplace Vineyard in Chatham
- 4 p.m. to 11 p.m: 12th Annual St. Paddy’s on the Dan fundraiser at the 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Company
- 8 to 11 p.m: St. Paddy’s Party with the League of Ordinary Gentlemen at the Scuffle Hill Brewing Company in Collinsville
March 17:
- 10 to 11 a.m: Crafts for Tots: Leprechaun Hat at the Green Street Recreation Center
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m: St. Patrick’s Day Party for individuals with impairments and disabilities at the Camp Grove Recreation Center
- 7:30 to 10:30 p.m: Hugo’s Martinsville St Patrick’s Day Dance at Hugo’s Restaurant & Sports Bar
- 8 to 11 p.m: 3rd Annual St. Pat’s Day Karaoke Contest at Wild Magnolia in Martinsville
March 20:
- 1 to 4 p.m: St. Patrick’s Day Hooley at Southern Seasons at 133 E Main Street in Martinsville
- Starts at 7 p.m: St. Patrick’s Party at River District Social in Danville
- 8 to 11 p.m: St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Tequila’s Sports Bar and Grill
March 21:
- 1 to 4 p.m: Leprechaun Lab: A St. Patrick’s Day STEAM Program at the Green Street Recreation Center
HIGHLANDS
- 4 to 11 p.m: St. Patrick’s Day Party at Jack Mason’s Tavern and Brewery