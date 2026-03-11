Local drivers react to rising gas prices

Gas prices are on the rise yet again, and drivers across the region are seeing it for themselves when they pull up to the gas station to fill their tanks.

According to a press release from AAA, the national average gas price is $3.47, while Virginia’s is $3.30 as of March 9. That’s an increase of 48 cents and 46 cents, respectively.

Naturally, drivers were surprised to see prices jump so quickly.

“The last month, it was not $3.09 at all,” a driver named Kenny said while filling up at a Sheetz in Roanoke. “It was actually around $2 actually, and some change.”

Some people told 10 News they are considering alternative modes of travel if prices continue to rise, such as carpooling, Uber, or biking.

Andrew Reams says that he normally drives two cars, but will most likely be sticking to his hybrid for the foreseeable future.

“I was going to start driving my other car because I like to split the wear and tear between both of my cars,” Reams said. “With these high gas prices and stuff, my other car stayed parked for a while.”

The potential for a domino effect on other aspects of life is a real concern.

“The economy lives on oil, and everything takes oil to get it from the farms to the markets and UPS deliveries and FedEx,” Robert Dowling said after he got done filling his gas tank up at a Sheetz in Cave Spring. “I think they’re all going to be suffering from this.”