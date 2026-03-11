Martinsville City Council appoints Robert Fincher as new city manager

Robert Fincher has been named the new Martinsville city manager, following a vote by the Martinsville City Council to approve an agreement with him. Fincher has served as interim city manager since August 2025.

With more than three decades of public service and leadership experience, Fincher is a familiar face in Martinsville. Before he was appointed interim city manager, he worked with the Martinsville Police Department for more than 30 years, including his final three years as chief of police.

“I am deeply honored to be able to continue serving a city that I love,” said Fincher. “I am confident that with the hard work of our amazing city employees and our wonderful citizens, we can keep making Martinsville a fantastic place to live, work, and have fun.”

“It is with great joy that we announce the appointment of Robert Fincher as our new city manager,” Vice Mayor Kathy Lawson said. “Rob’s leadership during the interim period has exceeded all expectations, and we look forward to his continued service to our city in this new role.”

Fincher graduated from Martinsville High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and sociology from Averett University, as well as a Master of Arts in human services and executive leadership from Liberty University.

His professional development includes completion of the Professional Executive Leadership School at the University of Richmond, the Institute for Leadership in Changing Times at Virginia Tech, the Senior Management Institute for Police through the Police Executive Research Forum, and the FBI National Command Course.