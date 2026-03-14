Ben Cline joins Botetourt County rally as voters near April 21 decision on redistricting

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA – With Virginia voters set to decide on a redistricting amendment in about a month, U.S. Congressman Ben Cline, R-Va, and local residents gathered at a rally in Botetourt County to urge opposition.

Meanwhile, Democrats and voting-rights advocates argued the proposal would bring transparency and a voter check on the process.

U.S. Congressman Ben Cline, a Republican who represents Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, told the crowd the amendment could reshape the state’s congressional map and said rural voters must turn out before or on Election Day, April 21.

“We’re fighting back and we need voters to be motivated and educated,” Cline said.

He explained the importance of the rural communities’ vote, ”Botetourt County is where this referendum is gonna either pass or fail. Rural Virginia needs to be motivated and educated about this important issue and turn out to vote either before or on April 21st against this referendum to preserve not only our vote and our voice here in Virginia, but our way of life."

The debate comes as both parties point to recent redistricting actions in other states as justification for their positions. Advocates for the amendment cited shifts in Texas and California as part of the broader national fight over congressional boundaries.

Democratic U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement that they support Virginia’s approach.

“Donald Trump’s decision to prioritize redrawing voting maps across the country instead of focusing on lowering costs for families has created extraordinary circumstances for states like Virginia. There is now a temporary proposal aimed at preserving a fair playing field and protecting Virginia voters. While some states are moving ahead through partisan deals behind closed doors, Virginia is following its constitutional process and allowing voters to render the final judgment. We strongly support this effort and Virginia’s commitment to public transparency throughout the process.”

At the Botetourt rally, Cline said he was there to hear from constituents and oppose what he described as an “overreach in Richmond.”

“That’s why I’m here — to listen to the people, to be their representative,” he said.

As Election Day gets closer, citizen rallies like the one in Botetourt County continue to bring voters together to make their voices heard.

Early voting is already underway, and election day is April 21. To find your polling place, click here.