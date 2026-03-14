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Law enforcement warns of Homeland Security officer impersonation incident in Floyd County

Floyd County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Copyright 2026 by Floyd County - All rights reserved.)

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to an impersonation incident that occurred on Saturday.

FCSO said it was reported that an unknown woman, around 30-years-old with a dark complexion, who was wearing slacks and a button-up shirt, approached a local near the intersection of Daniels Run and US-221 North. The woman asked for identification and claimed to be an officer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

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Authorities said the citizen questioned the identity of the woman. The impersonator then left the area without further incident.

The sheriff’s office has asked residents to be aware and report any similar incidents to them at (540) 745-9339.

Any person who falsely assumes or exercises the functions, powers, duties, and privileges incident to any federal law-enforcement officer, or who falsely assumes or pretends to be any such officer, is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

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