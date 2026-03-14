New vaccine could block addictive effects of opioids, Virginia Tech researchers show

FILE - A certified medical assistant holds a syringe for a flu vaccine at a clinic in Seattle, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A new study from Virginia Tech researchers has shown that a novel vaccine may be able to help block the addictive impacts of opioids.

New research published in the Journal of Controlled Release has shown evidence of a vaccine producing a “stronger immune response and improved protection against oxycodone” in trials using mice. In addition, a fentanyl-targeting vaccine restored its effectiveness.

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“It’s similar to how we design vaccines for COVID-19 or influenza. We want the body to recognize the drug as a threat and mount a defense.” Chenming "Mike" Zhang, professor and the Turner Faculty Fellow in the Department of Biological Systems Engineering

The experiment uses "biodegradable nanoparticles that mimic viruses in size and structure," which are then coated with opioid molecules like oxycodone or fentanyl.

Effectively, this causes the body’s immune system to produce antibodies that would attack opiates, which would not allow them to cross the blood-brain barrier, causing the body to not feel the drug’s euphoric effects.

Currently, the vaccine is designed to be drug-specific, allowing patients to still receive other necessary treatments that may use opioids.

While the vaccine isn’t intended for everyone, it could help populations who are at a higher risk of exposure to opioid use.

“Some of the oxycodone and fentanyl are so potent – you use it once or twice and you get hooked. If you can prevent people from getting hooked so quickly, that’s a big deal.” Chenming "Mike" Zhang, professor and the Turner Faculty Fellow in the Department of Biological Systems Engineering

Zhang also believes that this could help families, communities, and healthcare systems.

“Reducing overdose deaths would alleviate emotional trauma, lower medical costs, and improve workforce productivity.” Chenming "Mike" Zhang, professor and the Turner Faculty Fellow in the Department of Biological Systems Engineering

For the full write-up, click here.