Radford seeks community input on Federal Grant spending

RADFORD, Va. – The City of Radford is hosting two public meetings this week to gather community input on how to allocate more than $160,000 in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 at 4 p.m. and Wednesday, March 18 at noon in the City Council Chambers, located at 10 Robertson Street.

Melissa Skelton, Radford’s Director of Planning and Zoning, emphasized the importance of public participation, especially after last year’s meetings saw no community attendance.

“HUD requires localities to submit an annual action plan, which is a part of a five-year consolidated plan that communities identify and prioritize our housing and community development needs,” Skelton said.

Per HUD regulations, at least 70% of the funds must support activities benefiting low and moderate-income residents. The grant money, known as Community Development Block Grant funding, can be used for various community improvements.

“It ensures that federal funds are being spent on the most pressing local issues such as housing infrastructure upgrades and some community services,” Skelton explained.

All proposed activities must meet one of three national objectives, according to Skelton: “They need to benefit low to moderate income persons, prevent or eliminate slum and blight, and meet urgent community development needs.”

The city will hold an additional public hearing in late April or early May to review the proposed plan before submitting it to HUD for approval.

Want to Get Involved?

What: Community Input Meetings for HUD Grant Funding

When: Tuesday, March 17 at 4 p.m. or Wednesday, March 18 at noon

Where: City Council Chambers, 10 Robertson Street, Radford

Why: Share ideas for using $160,000+ in federal community development funds