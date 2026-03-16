Storms knock down power poles, close road near Martinsville High School

ROANOKE, VA. – Heavy rain, high winds and even tornado warnings moved through Southwest Virginia today, impacting Martinsville and surrounding communities.

A road near Martinsville High School was closed as crews worked to repair damage.

“That occurred around 11 o’clock today when those lines went down and that came in with that first wave of high winds and rain,” said Martinsville’s Director of Communication, Kendall Davis.

The outage affected three businesses, including Martinsville High School, which was already closed for the day.

Martinsville Director of Communications Kendall Davis said crews stayed ready ahead of the storms and urged people to prepare for scattered outages.

“The number one piece of advice is to continue to monitor the situation and take these situations very, very seriously,” Davis said. “You want to make sure that you stay proactive, listen out for these warnings and be prepared because you never know when the power outage could hit [or] how long you can be without power.”

Davis said no shelters were open, but residents who need a place to go can always go to the public library.

Davis also said five power poles were taken down today.