With thousands of jobs coming to Southside Virginia, will the housing market be able to keep up?

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Southern Virginia could see a population surge in the coming years as thousands of new jobs are expected in Danville and Pittsylvania County, raising questions about whether the region’s housing supply and infrastructure can keep pace with the growth.

Local leaders say major industrial development projects are expected to bring thousands of workers to the area over the next decade, potentially reshaping the local housing market.

“We have somewhat of a housing issue,” said Vic Ingram, vice chair of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “I think the keyword with that is affordable housing.”

Ingram represents a district that includes one of the county’s major industrial parks, the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. Last week, he joined officials announcing a project expected to bring more than 2,000 jobs to the site.

“There will be a lot of supply lines that are affected and folks that will be coming here to help,” Ingram said.

In total, the region could see more than 5,000 new jobs within the next decade. Housing experts say that growth will bring challenges — but also opportunities.

Alvera Grimes, president of the Dan River Association of Realtors, said job creation often goes hand in hand with housing demand and development.

“The affordability factor kind of goes hand-in-hand with job creation,” Grimes said.

Despite the anticipated population growth, the region remains relatively affordable compared with much of the country.

According to Zillow, the typical home value in Danville is about $156,753, while the average home value in Pittsylvania County is roughly $182,630. Rental costs are also comparatively low. The average rent in Danville is about $1,086 per month, significantly below the national average.

Still, local real estate leaders say more housing options will be needed as new workers move to the region.

“We are trying to be as proactive as we can within the housing market to make sure we are supplying the citizens of Danville with what they need,” Grimes said.

Part of that strategy includes exploring alternative housing models, such as homes designed to accommodate multiple living spaces for smaller households.

“You can kind of break up a home into different spaces,” Grimes said. “Something like that could be beneficial to persons who don’t need as much space.”

New developments are already being planned to help meet demand. Among them is a proposed 600-acre housing development in Axton, which local leaders say could provide hundreds of new homes.

Officials say projects like that will be key as the region continues adapting to the growth leaders have spent years working to attract.

As thousands of new jobs move into the region, the challenge now will be ensuring housing keeps pace with the economic momentum.