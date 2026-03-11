New $73 billion investment could revolutionize Pittsylvania County, but concerns over data centers remain

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A proposed project at the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill could bring a $73 billion investment to Pittsylvania County over the next 30 years, potentially creating about 2,050 jobs with an average starting salary of roughly $80,500, local officials say.

The investment would mark one of the largest economic development projects ever proposed in Southside Virginia. However, questions remain about what exactly will be built at the site, with some residents raising concerns that data centers could be part of the development.

A company called SAC III Acquisition Co. has purchased nearly all remaining land at the Berry Hill Megasite — roughly 3,000 acres. The company’s website shows they share an address with Stack Infrastructure, a firm known for building data centers.

Vic Ingram, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said officials expect significant economic benefits but could not confirm what type of facilities will ultimately be constructed.

“I grew up here, worked for the county for 30 years, rode up down the Berry Hill Road so many times, and I was like other people, I was sort of skeptical about what would ever happen to this, this swamp land,” Ingram said “So to sell it today at $238,000 per acre, I think that’s a pretty good investment."

The uncertainty surrounding the project comes after Pittsylvania County earlier rezoned land at the megasite, allowing data centers to be built there without requiring additional public hearings.

Ingram couldn’t say whether data centers will be part of the project because he was bound by a nondisclosure agreement. This is a standard practice for most major economic development projects.

“I cannot say exclusively one way or the other what they’re going to do,” he said.

Some nearby residents say they are worried about the potential impact if data centers are developed at the site.

Michael Dalton, who lives near the megasite, said he is concerned about the amount of electricity and water large data centers can require.

“I’m not for them because of the power they might use and drive-up people’s power bills and the water they use,” Dalton said. “I just don’t think the benefits will outweigh the risk.”

Advocacy groups have also voiced concerns. The Coalition for the Protection of Pittsylvania County, which opposes the expansion of data centers in rural areas, said it would oppose any effort that could lead to widespread development.

“If the Berry Hill announcement propagates future data center growth plans in Pittsylvania County that jeopardize rural communities being converted into new industrial parks, the coalition for the protection of Pittsylvania County and the citizens we represent will stand firm against that trajectory,” the group said in a statement.

County leaders say the agreement for the project has not yet been finalized, with several logistical agreements still needing to be completed.