Northside High School Boys’ Basketball Coach Bill Pope announces retirement

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Northside High School announced Tuesday that after 46 years of coaching, its basketball coach, Bill Pope, would be retiring.

Northside High School and Roanoke County officials released the following statement:

Northside High School is sad to announce that Bill Pope, Vikings boys basketball coach, has announced his retirement. Pope, who has been coaching for 46 years, was the head basketball coach for Northside High School for 40 years.

Under his direction, the Vikings boys’ basketball team has amassed an amazing 680 wins – the fourth highest total wins by a coach at a single school and the sixth highest overall win total by a coach in VHSL history.

Bill Pope coached the Vikings to 17 district championships, eight regional championships and three VHSL Class 3 state championships (2019, 2023, 2024). The Northside main gym was renamed the Bill Pope Gym in 2019 in recognition of his accomplishments.

“Bill Pope has been the coach of the Vikings for as long as anyone can remember. This truly is the end of an incredible era for Northside basketball,” said Jill Green, principal of Northside High School.

“His legacy will endure long after he steps away from the basketball court. Coach Pope will forever be remembered as one greatest basketball coaches in VHSL history,” Green said.

Northside High School