Radford holds first public input meeting on federal grant spending

RADFORD, Va. – Radford city officials are actively seeking community input on how to allocate more than $160,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, marking a significant shift from last year’s unattended public hearing.

The first of two scheduled public input meetings took place Tuesday afternoon, where city leaders gathered to hear residents’ suggestions for utilizing the federal funds.

“Now the pressure’s on to be able to accommodate and take their ideas and try to implement them into the action plan,” said Melissa Skelton, Radford Director of Planning and Zoning.

Grant Requirements and Past Usage

At least 70% of the grant money must benefit Radford’s low to moderate-income residents. In recent years, the city has primarily directed these funds toward infrastructure improvements.

“Trying to find ways to assist our community and not getting additional water damage or you not be able to have access to quality sidewalks. We understand those are priorities for our community,” Skelton explained.

Community Engagement

This year’s public participation marks a welcome change from the previous year’s meeting, which saw no attendees. “Very appreciative of our community members taking time to share their thoughts and provide input for the next year’s Community Development Block Grant Action Plan,” Skelton noted.

Upcoming Opportunities for Input

Residents still have opportunities to voice their opinions on the grant allocation. The second public input meeting is scheduled for noon Wednesday, March 18, in the Council Chambers at 10 Robertson Street. Additionally, city officials will hold a public hearing once the plans for the funds have been finalized.