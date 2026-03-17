Roanoke City leaders work through tensions as budget pressure continues

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Council and School Board held a joint meeting Monday afternoon to talk through where the school system stands and budget pressure.

Concerned parents, teachers and students packed the meeting as city leaders weighed next steps before final budget decisions in June.

“These people have made it a point that at 2 pm on a Monday, have taken days off, have brought their kids from schools to show you how much we care about public education,” said a parent with Roanoke City Public Schools.

“Some of these programs may be cut due to the budget cuts, however the fundamental issue is that this won’t just affect the students,” said an 8th-grade student with James Madison Middle School.

City leaders observed there has been a tension between the two bodies, but leaders signaled a willingness to work together as they consider preliminary budget proposals and possible cuts.

Roanoke City Mayor Joe Cobb said the meeting reflected a desire to move past friction and restore cooperation.

“I don’t always get it right. I get frustrated, and we all get frustrated, and we sometimes say things we wish wouldn’t of said, so for that I apologize, but I also want to thank you all for our willingness to be here together, to work through this and to map out some steps we can make towards reconciliation,” said Cobb.

“We may have to have some uncomfortable conversations to get back to having comfortable conversations,” said Franny Apel, Chair of the Roanoke City School Board.

“This shared commitment to moving forward, I believe, that communication is the key. I do believe also that that’s what the public expects from all of us,” said Dr. Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools.

The school board is grappling with about a $16 million shortfall after the city changed its school funding formula. Last week, the school board approved a preliminary budget, but many specifics remain uncertain.

The preliminary school budget is roughly $269 million, and it includes a 2 percent pay raise for employees, an increase in health benefits and a list of cost-reduction options under consideration. Potential cuts cited by school officials include transportation changes, reductions to special programs such as PLATO, and elimination of positions.

School leaders said they are assuming about $2 million in additional funding based on the state Senate version of the budget, but final state action and the exact local funding level remain unresolved.

The potential cuts are leaving people worried about the future of education in the city.

“What we want to see and be able to trust is that everyone’s doing the things they’re expected to do, and right now that’s just not what we’re feeling,” said a parent with Roanoke City Public Schools.

“This is 38 percent of Roanoke’s population who are presently anxious and worried about what next year will look like for their families,” said Kathleen Jennings, an English language arts teacher at William Fleming High School.

She continued, “This council, in my opinion, is making a short-sighted decision to underfund Roanoke City Schools to handle financial mismanagement throughout the years.”

Final approval of the school budget is scheduled on June 9. Officials said community meetings and public hearings will take place before then for residents who want to weigh in.

Timeline:

March 23 - The city’s proposed budget will be presented to the City Council.

April 9 - Community meeting at Williamson Library.

April 16 - Community meeting at South Roanoke United Methodist Church.

April 23 - Public hearing on the proposed budget.

May 4- Budget study.

June 9 - Final approval of Roanoke City Public Schools budget.

10 News will keep you updated as we confirm exact times and locations.