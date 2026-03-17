Salem residents urged to check proposed FEMA flood maps before seeing any surprise costs

SALEM, Va. – New preliminary FEMA flood maps proposed for our region could change what homeowners pay for flood insurance, property values, and building requirements. Salem is asking residents to take a look at where their property stands before seeing any surprises later.

The City of Salem held a Flood Map meeting on Tuesday afternoon to raise awareness and answer questions. The new preliminary FEMA flood maps mean some properties may be newly included or removed from flood hazard zones.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, better known as FEMA, produces flood maps that show areas at highest risk for flooding through different risk zones.

“We were able to figure out we were actually not in the flood plain so that was a win, no one wants to get flood insurance,” said Shannon Mcneal, a Salem Resident.

Local officials say the agency is updating older studies that, in some cases, were 20 to 30 years old. The updates use newer data and updated modeling that can shift floodplain and floodway boundaries.

Chuck Van Allman, Salem City’s Director of Community Development, said “They’ll take better data, they’ll fly it, they’ll take new topographic data, they’ll have people go out in the field and actually certify some of the criteria for the study, where older studies are often made out of 20- 30 years old out of date and all the developments that have taken place have kind of made the maps less accurate.”

Van Allen pointed to map details to explain how zones work. Floodways and floodplains are related but different: floodways are the channel and adjacent areas that must carry floodwaters and generally have stricter building restrictions.

“Now where the flood plain and floodway are different is in the floodway this blue, you’re not allowed to build anything,” said Van Allman.

For homeowners, a change in zone can alter insurance requirements and premiums. Properties moved into higher-risk zones could face higher costs, while properties moved out of high-risk zones may qualify to cancel or reduce flood coverage.

“It can be impacted, it may not. You’re going from a special flood hazard flood plain and now you’re in a flood way, that’s probably gonna mean a bump up in rates.”

Van Allman said only homeowners with federally backed mortgages will be required to carry flood insurance if they move into a higher-risk zone. Homeowners without a federally backed mortgage will not have to, but it is recommended.

Van Allman also emphasized that insurance rates are specific to your individual property and your mortgage company.

“The city, the localities really don’t have any say in the rates, that really falls down to the individual mortgage companies and their policies.”

Salem residents stressed the cost and importance of checking maps and coverage.

“For flood insurance, its very costly, and you have to make sure where you’re at,” said David Derr, a longtime Salem Resident.

The maps shown now are proposed, not final. Homeowners have the opportunity to review preliminary maps, submit comments, and file appeals if they believe their property is incorrectly mapped. Officials said acting now can help avoid surprises when maps become effective.

Van Allen said the city will continue to review and converse about the maps with the community. After localities and FEMA officials have a meeting to discuss if they’re ready to move forward, there will then be an appeal period.

FEMA will open a 90-day appeal period, but dates are not specified yet. During this time, property owners may submit data to appeal the flood zone designation of their property.

Homeowners interested in next steps should check official FEMA map portals, contact local community development offices, and consult their mortgage lender or insurance agent about potential impacts and appeal options.

If you missed Tuesday’s gathering, Salem will be holding another community meeting Thursday, March 19, from 5-7 p.m. in Salem’s City Hall building, in Council, 114 North Broad Street.

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