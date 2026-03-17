Virginia Tech Board of Visitors to discuss tuition and fees for 2026-27, asks public for comment

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors is set to discuss tuition and mandatory fees for the 2026-27 academic year on Tuesday, April 14. VT will also allow the public to comment virtually on Thursday, April 2.

Those who would like to speak at the event have a set of guidelines to be aware of prior to the event. The public comment section will last for a minimum of 15 minutes and a maximum of 60 minutes. There will also be dedicated time for a representative from the Undergraduate Student Senate and from the Graduate and Professional Student Senate.

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Each speaker will have up to three minutes to speak and must stay on topic with tuition and fees. If you would like your comments entered in the public record, submit a typed copy of your comments to bov@vt.edu by April 6.

Those who have a disability and require an accommodation for the event, contact vppg@vt.edu or call 540-231-6232 at least 10 days before the event.

If you’re interested in watching or speaking at the public comment opportunity, click here. Pre-registration is open until March 26, and it is first-come, first-served.

A livestream of the event will be provided here on the day of.