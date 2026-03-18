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Four hospitalized following Roanoke fire Wednesday

Roanoke FIre (Courtesy of Roanoke Fire and EMS) (RFD2026)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Fire Department announced Wednesday that three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and one was transported with critical injuries after a fire in Northwest Wednesday morning.

According to officials, crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Jefferson Street NW to a fire alarm at 10:02 a.m.

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Crews arrived and reported an active fire inside of a dryer in the laundry room. The call was upgraded to a working fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames and the fire was marked under control at 10:16 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

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