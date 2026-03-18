Local non-profit building homes, independence and stability

Rush Homes is using a creative fundraiser to highlight a growing need for accessible, affordable housing in southwest Virginia. Organizers say the project builds small, accessible backyard units that can serve as extensions of a family’s home.

The playhouses are essentially tiny homes designed for people with disabilities, organizers say. This year, five local builders donated space-themed playhouses.

“I have been a social worker by trade; I’ve been on both ends of it with the ones trying to raise money for people, and now I’m the one in need. So, I understand the impact and I’m grateful for it every day.” Beth Michael, Rush Homes beneficiary, said.

Organizers say each playhouse is valued at about $7,500 and that the theme changes annually. The fundraiser pairs community volunteers and builders with beneficiaries to raise money and awareness.

“The residents which I am one of with disabilities, are given their dignity, a roof over their head, that they can be proud of.” Michael said.

Rush Homes reports another 120 homes are in development and that the waiting list now tops more than 580 families and individuals. Organizers describe the backyard units as a step toward independence and stability for those who need it most.

“It’s such a worthy cause for the community to get involved in and this is a fun thing for families to do together. At the same time their supporting the mission of Rush Homes.” Michael said.