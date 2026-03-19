Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating wanted woman

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it was continuing its efforts to locate a wanted 42-year-old Lynchburg woman.

According to officials, Tanya Marie Cooley remains at large following a burglary investigation conducted by the office.

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Anyone with information regarding Cooley’s whereabouts are asked to contact the following:

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574;

Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-(888) 798-5900;

Or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.

All tips may remain anonymous; information leading to future arrests may be eligible for a cash reward.