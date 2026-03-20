Law enforcement investigating shooting incident that left one injured in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Halifax County, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said Halifax County E911 Center received two calls just after midnight on Friday regarding a man who had a gunshot wound outside a home on Thornton Road.

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Authorities arrived at the scene around 12:19 a.m. and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. North Halifax EMS was also on scene, and the victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment after the area was deemed safe. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Law enforcement found evidence showing the incident likely occurred on the Highway in the 18000 block of LP Bailey Memorial Highway. This also appears to be an isolated incident.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office or Lt. J.M. Burton at 434-476-3339.