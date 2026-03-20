Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office names new Chief

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had named a new Chief to lead the department effective April 1.

The move comes shortly after Sheriff Hank Partin announced his retirement earlier this month.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

After careful consideration of the future leadership of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the continued safety of our community, I am pleased to announce that Chief Deputy Robert Page will assume the duties of Sheriff of Montgomery County, effective April 1st.

Robert has faithfully served the citizens of Montgomery County since joining the Sheriff’s Office in 2013. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated professionalism, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to public safety. Most recently, he has led our Criminal Warrants Division, where he has played a critical role in locating and apprehending wanted offenders.

He has also served as a dedicated full-time member of the U.S. Marshals Service Western District of Virginia Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF). Under his leadership, our Office has strengthened its partnership with the United States Marshals Service, enhancing our ability to locate and apprehend violent criminals across the region. This collaboration has also directly contributed to locating missing and endangered children in our area.

Over the years, Robert has proven himself to be a highly capable leader who understands both the responsibilities of this role and the importance of serving our community. His core values remain steadfast—caring for the citizens of Montgomery County, supporting the men and women of this Office, and working diligently each day to keep our County safe.

I am confident Robert will continue the mission of this Office while ensuring we adapt to the ever-changing challenges facing law enforcement today.

Serving as your Sheriff has been the greatest honor of my career, and I am confident the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will remain in capable hands moving forward.

Please join me in congratulating Sheriff Robert Page as I have pledged my full endorsement and support while he prepares to take on this important responsibility.

— Sheriff C.H. “Hank” Partin