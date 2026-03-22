Applications open for Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Infrastructure Grant program

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The application period for this season’s Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Infrastructure Grant program is now open, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said.

VDACS said the application period is open until April 30. TO be eligible for the grant award, the projects must do the following:

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directly support local food production and forestry

demonstrating a broad community benefit

The applications should be made by a political subdivision of the Commonwealth, such as a county, city, town, industrial and economic development authority, or planning district commission. The maximum amount per grant is $50,000.

For more information, and to submit an application, click here.