VDOT announces overnight lane closures to I-81 southbound in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – VDOT announced Monday that motorists should expect left lane closures along southbound I-81 in Rockbridge County as work begins in late March on the widening project.

The closures will begin March 29 and continue weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through mid-June. Some overnight weekend closures are also possible. During this time, crews will do test borings to collect soil samples as they prepare for the planned southbound widening from Exit 205 to Exit 200. The southbound interstate will be widened from two lanes to three lanes for more than 5 miles.

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Officials say the first week of closures will focus on the area near Exit 200 at Fairfield, where crews will do preliminary engineering at the bridge over Route 710 that will require single lane closures along both Route 710 and southbound I-81 in Fairfield.

After that initial week, crews will move to the Raphine area at Exit 205 and will work their way southbound over the following several weeks.

Motorists should be alert for shoulder closures and construction equipment entering and exiting the work zone. All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

The Rockbridge widening is being constructed as part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP). Other major I-81 CIP projects in the VDOT Staunton District include:

· Weyers Cave truck-climbing lanes (scheduled for completion in late 2027)

· Strasburg-area widening (scheduled for completion in fall 2028)

· Harrisonburg-area widening (construction starts in spring 2026)

· Winchester-area widening (construction starts in 2028)