Blacksburg prepares for retail cannabis market as governor eyes bill signing

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Town Council is taking its first formal steps toward regulating retail cannabis sales, voting tonight on a resolution that would direct staff to begin revising zoning and tax rules governing where marijuana, tobacco and hemp can be sold in town.

The move comes as Gov. Abigail Spanberger is expected to sign legislation that would create a legal recreational cannabis retail market in Virginia. If signed before the April 13 deadline, the law would take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Similar bills passed the General Assembly in 2024 and 2025 but were vetoed by then-Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

What the resolution does

Tonight’s resolution does not establish final regulations. Instead, it authorizes town staff to begin drafting zoning amendments that would define where cannabis, hemp and tobacco retailers can operate within Blacksburg.

The council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m.

Established businesses hoping for a first-mover advantage

Some Blacksburg businesses already sell hemp, CBD and tobacco products and are hoping their track record with the town gives them a leg up when recreational cannabis licenses become available. Shane Lawson, general manager of Kief, said he hopes local businesses that have invested years into the cannabis space will be considered when licenses are awarded.

“Small businesses, the local farmers, the ones who have really put in their time and effort, money, skill into the effort to have cannabis in the area in New River Valley — I would hope that they give us our first chance, or the first bite on the hook,” Lawson said.

Lawson said he would prefer a merit-based application process over a lottery system, which he said would not account for a business’s history or community contributions.

“I think it would be amazing for us to not have a lottery — for us to have some sort of application process, of course a fee, but to say, hey, you’ve been here, you’re locked in, you’ve done great for the community,” he said.

Lawson added that he believes Virginia is positioned to become a standout cannabis market nationally.

“Virginia’s almost like Oregon, Colorado, the West Coast all in one state. Just because of the seasons, the weather, the type of nutrients and farming agriculture that we have in the area — I believe Virginia would be a top-notch booming state for something like cannabis in the market,” Lawson said.

Residents and students weigh in

Reaction from Blacksburg residents and Virginia Tech students has been largely measured, with most saying they support regulated sales as long as rules are followed.

Darius Miles, manager of Executive Cutz Barbershop, said he trusts Blacksburg’s history of managing change responsibly.

“As long as everything’s done the right way, I don’t really care about where they do it at,” Miles said. “This college town has been here forever. They’ve been having it under control thus far, so I don’t think it’ll be an issue.”

Virginia Tech freshman Michael Avery said he supports retail sales in town but drew a line at on-campus sales.

“I personally don’t have a problem with marijuana being sold. I mean, I personally wouldn’t mess with it. I don’t think it should be sold directly on campus,” Avery said. “I think it could be great for business because I know people do enjoy that stuff. As long as it stays off campus, I don’t see a problem with it.”