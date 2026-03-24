Happy National Agriculture Day! Why do we celebrate?

Clouds cast shadows on the mountains behind the Pioneer Farm, also known as the Wallace Farm, in Columbia, N.H., on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

March 24, 2026, is National Agriculture Day! What is it, and why is it so important?

It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, farming is the basis for almost everything we take for granted every day. Our food and clothes both start at the farm.

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To commend the hard work of the farmers Nationwide, National Ag Day is celebrated each year to bring awareness and help you support your local farm.

The Ag Foundation website has a list of suggestions for how you can celebrate National Ag Day:

You can also find a list of events here.