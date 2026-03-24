Happy National Agriculture Day! Why do we celebrate?

March 24, 2026, is National Agriculture Day! What is it, and why is it so important?
It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, farming is the basis for almost everything we take for granted every day. Our food and clothes both start at the farm.
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To commend the hard work of the farmers Nationwide, National Ag Day is celebrated each year to bring awareness and help you support your local farm.
The Ag Foundation website has a list of suggestions for how you can celebrate National Ag Day:
- Read an accurate ag book from this recommended book list!
- Take a trip to a local farm! Use the American Farm Trail app to find one near you.
- Play a free My American Farm game. With 27 games, there is something for every interest! A crowd favorite is Seed to Shirt, where you get to learn how farmers cultivate cotton.
- Check out the In The Boat e-Learning Module, where you get to meet a real fish farmer!
You can also find a list of events here.