Roanoke County proposes budget for the 2026-27 Fiscal Year

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County proposed its budget for the 2027 fiscal year on Tuesday.

The proposed budget has no tax hike this year and would give more money to the school system.

The budget is roughly $285 million, with nearly $97 million headed to schools. It also includes a 3% raise for non-public-safety staff, step increases for public safety, and funds for vehicles, a fire engine and other capital needs.

“Our proposed budget reflects a careful balance between meeting today’s needs and planning for the future,” said Caywood. “While we are in a stable financial position today, we must remain proactive, flexible, and focused on long-term sustainability to navigate changing economic conditions without placing additional burden on our citizens.”

Over the past several years, tax rate reductions implemented by the Board are projected to result in $62.8 million less in cumulative taxes collected since FY2022, officials said.

Public hearings start in April. The hearings will be on April 7, April 28, May 12 and May 26.