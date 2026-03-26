Giles County volunteers gear up for annual New River Spring cleanup

GILES CO., Va. – Volunteers in Giles County will hit the New River this Saturday for one of the region’s most enduring cleanup traditions — and this year, the stakes feel higher than ever.

Renew the New’s annual “Ramps ‘N Roads” cleanup kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at Eastern Elementary School and runs until noon. Nearly 150 people are expected to participate, continuing a community effort that has removed more than 170 tons of litter — more than a quarter-million pounds — from the New River since the organization launched in 2007.

Helene’s impact still felt on the river

The cleanup comes as the New River continues to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene. The storm left behind a significant amount of debris that volunteers are still working to clear.

“Hurricane Helene presented what I think was a very unique situation in terms of the amount of debris, trash, and natural debris that flowed here into our community,” said John Hale Jr., Giles County Special Projects Manager.

Local kayakers who frequent the river echoed that sentiment. Willis Huneycutt said the flood changed the river dramatically, but cleanup efforts are making a difference.

“We pulled a lot of big stuff off the river because after the flood there, it really messed up,” Huneycutt said. “But I think the river itself is in the best shape it’s ever been. The banks are still a little messy.”

Fellow kayaker William Ayers said some of the toughest cleanup work still lies ahead.

“After Helene, that left a lot of trash,” Ayers said. “There’s still a lot of trash that’s gonna be hard to get to.”

A family legacy on the water

For Hale, the event carries personal meaning. His father, a founding member of Renew the New, was passionate about the river and the community it serves.

“His passion for the river, his passion for the community and his belief that everybody ought to be able to enjoy what we’ve been given — I’m certainly pleased to continue to try to follow along as best I can,” Hale said.

He says what makes the cleanup special is who shows up — and why.

“Truly, there are people of all ages that participate in this with a shared passion and sense of community,” Hale said. “Witnessing firsthand the passion that people have, the efforts that people have gone to in order to try to remove a tire that’s stuck in some muck, sacrificing their own personal cleanliness — people are really compassionate about this. They are really committed.”

A model for other communities

Renew the New’s two decades of sustained effort have caught the attention of communities beyond Giles County.

“This has been a tremendous example of sustained community involvement in an incredibly worthwhile initiative,” Hale said. “This sort of thing has been modeled elsewhere beyond our community because others have seen the same good reasons for maintaining great stewardship involving our river.”

Free tire disposal program also available

In addition to the river cleanup, a free tire disposal program runs March 27 and 28, with three drop-off sites located around the county.

Renew the New will provide gloves and bags for all volunteers. Spaces are still available for anyone who wants to participate.

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