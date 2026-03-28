Martinsville gears up for NASCAR race weekend

RIDGEWAY, Va. – Race weekend has arrived at Martinsville Speedway, with tens of thousands of fans expected for NASCAR’s biannual stop and a significant economic boost for the region.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the historic short track for its annual spring race, continuing a 77-year streak of hosting the sport’s top series. Each race weekend draws more than 40,000 fans, with some estimates projecting an economic impact of more than $100 million for Martinsville and surrounding communities.

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Track President Clay Campbell said the influx of visitors is already being felt across the region.

“The hotels are full. Restaurants are doing a great job. It’s just so important to the community to have this influx of patrons for a week,” Campbell said.

Fans often arrive days in advance, turning the area into what Campbell described as a growing hub of activity.

“It’s like a small city that just keeps getting bigger and bigger every day. it’s a crescendo, really,” he said.

With large crowds expected, officials are urging fans to plan ahead and arrive early to avoid traffic delays.

“Fans need to understand there’s a lot of people coming in here. Be patient. Follow the directions of the state police and Henry county sheriffs department once you get on the property and enjoy the day,” Campbell said.

Beyond the racing, the speedway offers a variety of attractions, including a fan zone outside Turn 4 featuring racing simulators, show cars and giveaways, as well as scheduled driver appearances throughout the weekend.

One of the track’s most recognizable traditions is also back: the Martinsville hot dog. Speedway officials expect to sell about 70,000 of them during the weekend — enough to circle the track 13 times.

On the track, Campbell said fans can expect tight competition.

“That’s the beauty of Martinsville. There’s so many competitors that have this place figured out. And it’s not just one or two that can win. It’s probably ten,” he said.

“Expect the unexpected on the racetrack. that’s why so many people are here to begin with,” Campbell added.

The first race of the weekend is set to take the green flag Friday, with full race coverage and highlights airing on WSLS.