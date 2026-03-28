Meet Ranch! A playful pup at the RVSPCA searching for his ‘Fur-Ever’ Home!

ROANOKE, VA – Meet Ranch! He’s a playful, energetic puppy who’s ready to bring joy to a lucky family.

You can meet him this Saturday, March 28th, at an RVSPCA adoption event from 12 to 2 p.m. at Valley View PetSmart.

This week, March 23–29, marks National Pet Adoption Week at PetSmart, when the company partners with shelters nationwide to help pets find loving homes.

Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Director for the RVSPCA, says there’s currently an influx of adorable puppies at the shelter looking for families - and Ranch is just one of many ready to steal hearts.

While dogs of all ages will be at the event, Rickmond says the shelter also has plenty of cats waiting for homes, though they won’t be at Valley View PetSmart this weekend. You can stop by the RVSPCA shelter from 12 to 7 p.m. on Saturday to meet them!

If you’ve been thinking about adding a four-legged friend to your household, today’s the perfect opportunity to stop by, meet Ranch, and maybe even adopt your new best friend!