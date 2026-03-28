Another wave of “No Kings” protests draw hundreds across Southwest Virginia

Photo of the "No Kings" protest in Roanoke on March 28, 2026.

Hundreds of people turned out across Southwest Virginia on Saturday as part of a nationwide “No Kings” protest movement, with demonstrations held in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Rocky Mount, Blacksburg and more.

The protests, which have taken place in communities across the country and around the world, were organized in response to policies and actions of the Trump administration that some critics view as an overreach of presidential power.

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Rachel Grey, an organizer with Roanoke Indivisible, said the scope of the movement was staggering.

“This is a nationwide, worldwide protest — it’s the largest one. There are more than 3,000 protests happening around the world today." Rachel Grey, Roanoke Indivisible organizer

Grey said the energy at the Roanoke rally reflected something larger than politics.

“Seeing people be able to put their differences aside and come together and have real community is really beautiful.” Rachel Grey, Roanoke Indivisible organizer

For some participants, the decision to show up was deeply personal. Elaine Drewry, an 88-year-old Botetourt resident, said she felt compelled to act.

“I cried when Trump was elected, so I decided that the only thing I can do as an 88-year-old is protest." Elaine Drewry, Botetourt resident

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, joined alongside Roanoke residents.

“People just want their tax dollars spent on important priorities here locally and to make sure our community is being invested in,” Del. Sam Rasoul

About 30 miles south of Roanoke, residents gathered in Rocky Mount with a similar sense of urgency. Regina, a Smith Mountain Lake resident, said her motivation was standing up for those who cannot stand up for themselves.

“I’m here to fight for people who can’t fight for themselves. I’m really tired of people losing their rights — whether you’re Republican or Democrat, it can’t be accepted." Regina, Smith Mountain Lake resident

Dale, a local resident, echoed that frustration.

“I just think there’s a lot of things going wrong in our country right now, and I think it needs to change.” Dale, local resident

Janice Wiedenbeck, a Giles County resident, said she was encouraged by the regional turnout.

“I’m thrilled that there are so many people throughout the region that are expressing themselves." Janice Wiedenbeck, Giles County resident

“I think that everybody has to see that we need to stand together,” Laura Barry, Blacksburg resident

Virginia Tech student Jocelyn Stanton said the cross-generational turnout stood out to her.

“It’s great to see so many generations come together and agree on something that affects everybody in a certain way> Jocelyn Stanton, Virginia Tech student

Del. Rasoul said the demonstrations were just a starting point.

“Well, I think that this is just the first step. Our wonderful country was built on people organizing around ideas that they have and taking action around that, so I hope that people will find ways of getting more involved.” Del. Sam Rasoul

Organizers said the events were about more than a single day — they were about visibility and building momentum for continued civic engagement.