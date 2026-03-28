Woman arrested after fight leads to shots fired in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A woman was arrested after a fight led to shots being fired at a vehicle in Martinsville, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to 401 Rosewood Avenue on Friday after receiving reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, they found that a “physical altercation” occurred between two parties. As one of the parties attempted to leave the area in a vehicle, a resident fired shots at the vehicle.

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Authorities said they recovered the firearm at the scene and arrested 37-year-old Star Lenora Via in connection with the shooting. She has been charged with the following:

Maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle

Discharging a firearm within or at a building or dwelling

Reckless handling of a firearm

Star Via is now being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crime Stoppers Program at 63-CRIME (276-632-7463).