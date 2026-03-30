Portion of Church Street in Lynchburg to temporarily close for construction March 30–April 3

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Heads up, drivers! A portion of Church Street in Lynchburg will be closed to eastbound traffic from Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The closure will affect the stretch between 10th and 11th streets, including emergency vehicles, as Lynchburg Water Resources crews install new sewer service lines and a fire line.

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Church Street will remain open to westbound traffic, allowing vehicles to travel from 12th Street toward Monument Terrace.

A detour will be in place for eastbound drivers, directing them to use 10th Street, Main Street and 12th Street to get around the work zone.

Temporary sidewalk closures may also be put into place, but one side of the Church Street sidewalk will remain accessible at all times.