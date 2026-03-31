Lynchburg seeks new fire chief, community input shapes search

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg has launched its search for a new fire chief, and officials are making sure residents have a say before any candidate is selected.

City leaders held a community input session at E.C. Glass High School, inviting residents to share what they want in the department’s next top leader.

“This is an information gathering session with the members of the community so that they can let us know what they would like us to use in our search for a fire chief as far as experience they’re looking for, priorities, leadership capacity, things of that nature,” said Michelle Jackson, Lynchburg Fire’s director of human resources.

“We will use that feedback to inform the rest of the process,” Jackson added.

The search follows the retirement of former Fire Chief Greg Wormster, who stepped down in November 2025. Interim Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Wright has also formally announced his retirement after 30 years of service.

The city is partnering with consulting firm Raftelis to conduct the search. Officials say the job is expected to be posted this week, and feedback gathered from the community will help shape the candidate profile.