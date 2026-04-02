Man accused of setting Danville City Councilman expected to plead guilty on Thursday

UPDATE

Danville City Sheriff Michael S. Mondul told 10 News that at this time, Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes is expected to plead guilty on Thursday.

As previously reported, Buck-Hayes faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and breaking and entering with intent to commit murder while armed with a deadly weapon in connection with the attack.

Aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering with an intent to commit murder while armed with a deadly weapon both carry minimum sentences of 20 years in prison, with a maximum of life.

Attempted first degree murder carries a minimum two-year sentence with a maximum of 10 years, if convicted.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story continues to develop.

ORIGINAL STORY

The man accused of setting Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler on fire last summer pleaded not guilty Wednesday to all three counts against him during an arraignment.

Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and breaking and entering with intent to commit murder while armed with a deadly weapon in connection with the attack.

Aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering with an intent to commit murder while armed with a deadly weapon both carry minimum sentences of 20 years in prison, with a maximum of life.

Attempted first degree murder carries a minimum two-year sentence with a maximum of 10 years, if convicted.

His jury trial is scheduled to begin April 20.

As previously reported, according to prosecutors, Buck Hayes allegedly purchased $3 worth of gasoline and went to Vogler’s office on July 30, 2025, intending to kill him. Buck Hayes told authorities his wife had been having an intimate relationship with Vogler, a police detective previously testified in court.

Vogler has served on the Danville City Council for more than a decade.

10 News has covered this story extensively, which you can read more about here.

Stay with 10 News as this story continues to develop.