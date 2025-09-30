Man accused of setting Danville Councilman on fire to appear in court Tuesday

DANVILLE, Va. – The man accused of setting Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler on fire on July 30 will appear in Danville General District Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.
Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes, 29, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. During interviews with police after the incident, Buck-Hayes admitted he tried to kill Vogler in the attack.
10 News will be in the courtroom for the hearing, and you can find the latest details online.