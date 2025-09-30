Man accused of setting Danville Councilman on fire to appear in court Tuesday

DANVILLE, Va. – The man accused of setting Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler on fire on July 30 will appear in Danville General District Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

This undated photo provided by the City of Danville shows Danville City councilmember Lee Vogler, who was set on fire at his office in Danville, Va. Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Arnold Hendrix/City of Danville via the AP) (City of Danville)

Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes, 29, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. During interviews with police after the incident, Buck-Hayes admitted he tried to kill Vogler in the attack.

10 News will be in the courtroom for the hearing, and you can find the latest details online.