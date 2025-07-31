Danville community speaks out following attack on city councilman

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville residents and colleagues expressed shock and support after City Councilman Lee Vogler was severely injured in a brutal attack at his workplace Wednesday, where an assailant doused him with gasoline and set him ablaze.

“This is something that happens somewhere else to people that you don’t know,” said John Cline, a school administrator at Westover Christian Academy, where Vogler attended as a student. The incident has sent shockwaves through this tight-knit Virginia community.

Vogler, who has served on the Danville City Council since 2012, maintains strong ties to his alma mater, Westover Christian Academy. “Of course, when he was a student here, he was Lee. He was a good student, always excited about politics,” Cline recalled, highlighting Vogler’s early interest in public service.

The school administration noted that he regularly keeps in touch with many of the pastors at Westover Christian Academy. “We’re proud that he is a graduate of Westover Christian Academy,” Cline stated.

The 38-year-old councilman’s dedication to his hometown has been a hallmark of his public service. “He genuinely cares about our city and the people here. He’s so involved and outgoing,” Cline noted, emphasizing Vogler’s commitment to community engagement.

Fellow City Councilman Gary Miller, who shares an alma mater with Vogler at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), spoke about their personal connection. “We’d always compare notes about the Ram basketball team, and his kids are great. I love his kids,” Miller shared, highlighting the personal bonds among city leadership.

Police have arrested Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, of Danville, charging him with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. According to authorities, the attack stemmed from a personal matter unrelated to Vogler’s position on the city council or any political affiliations.

The incident occurred at Showcase Magazine’s office, where Vogler works as director of sales. He was later taken to a burn unit, where his condition remains unknown

As the community processes this unprecedented act of violence, residents and colleagues have rallied around Vogler and his family. The attack has particularly affected those who know him personally through his extensive community involvement and public service.

“For it to happen here to somebody that you know that’s been helpful and caring about the community, it’s a real shock,” Cline expressed, echoing the sentiments of many Danville residents who are now anxiously awaiting updates on Vogler’s recovery.