Danville City Councilman set on fire; suspect in custody

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville City Councilman was injured Wednesday morning after being set on fire in an assault outside his workplace, according to the Danville Police Department.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the 700 block of Main Street following reports that a male had been doused with a flammable liquid and ignited. The Danville Fire Department and Danville Life Saving Crew administered aid at the scene before Vogler was airlifted to a regional medical facility. The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

According to witness statements, the suspect entered Vogler’s place of employment, confronted him, and poured a flammable liquid on him. The suspect and victim then exited the building, where the suspect set Vogler on fire before fleeing the scene.

Police located and stopped the suspect’s vehicle several blocks away. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes of Danville, was taken into custody without incident.

The Danville Police Department identified the victim due to his public role as an elected official, which is an exception to their typical practice of withholding victim names in such cases.

Investigators have indicated that the suspect and victim knew each other and that the incident resulted from a personal dispute unrelated to Vogler’s position on the City Council or any political affiliation.

Further details regarding charges will be released as the investigation continues.