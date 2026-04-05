Families celebrate Easter at Hotel Roanoke’s annual Grand Easter Celebration

ROANOKE, Va. – Easter Sunday brought families together across the region for a day filled with tradition, joy and togetherness. From Easter baskets to cross-country travel, the holiday proved to be about much more than egg hunts and chocolate.

At Hotel Roanoke’s annual Grand Easter Celebration, families said the heart of the holiday is simply being together — especially when busy schedules or distance make that difficult.

For brothers Gabriel and Aiden Christian, the day carried extra meaning.

“Its his first year away from home so its really nice to see everyone come together,” Gabriel said.

Aiden, a freshman at Roanoke College and a member of the men’s volleyball team, echoed that sentiment.

“I’m from about four hours away from here. My family came to see me for Easter, which is amazing,” Aiden said. “I love it at Roanoke — it sucks I didn’t get a big enough break to go home to see the rest of my family, but I’m super grateful some of them came to see me.”

The celebration also drew visitors from out of state. Brent Battson traveled from Houston to spend the holiday with his sister and brother-in-law.

“Being from Houston, it’s a little ways away, so getting up here was never easy, but we finally made it out,” Battson said. “Just getting together, enjoying the opportunity to spend time with loved ones — that’s why we’re here, and really looking forward to spending the rest of the weekend together.”

The festive atmosphere extended beyond family reunions. Characters roamed the event, greeting guests and delighting children. Marly Matro, dressed as Cinderella, spent the morning welcoming families.

“I’m just dressing up, talking to kids, greeting everybody for Easter,” Matro said. “I think some of the kids are a little scared of the Easter Bunny and Easter chick over here, but it’s fun — it’s been great.”

From brunch to baskets, Hotel Roanoke’s Easter celebration served as a reminder that the best part of the holiday is who you get to share it with.