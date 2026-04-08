Board Chairman comments sparks backlash in Floyd County

FLOYD CO., Va. – A comment from Joe Turman, chairman of the Floyd County Board of Supervisors, has stirred controversy in town and online.

Turman was commending the county for having many women in prominent local leadership roles and said they do not receive enough credit for their work. He said, “Sometimes you get women in high spots and they go crazy. They don’t know what they are doing.”

Turman has since apologized and said he deeply regrets causing offense. Despite the backlash, some neighbors say they are willing to move past the incident.

Linda Haas, a Floyd County resident, said, “I think we can leave it behind. He’s apologized, and hopefully he will watch his opinions in the future. In general, I’m just really proud of the board of supervisors. They do a lot of hard work.”

The next Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for April 14 at 8:30 a.m.