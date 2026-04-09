Danville’s Bridge Street to close Saturday morning for annual Bridge2Bridge race

We have a traffic alert for Danville drivers! On Saturday morning, April 11, Bridge Street will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to around noon, due to the 17th Annual Bridge2Bridge race.

DANVILLE, Va. – We have a traffic alert for Danville drivers! On Saturday morning, April 11, Bridge Street will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to around noon, due to the 17th Annual Bridge2Bridge race.

The event will also include lane closures on the northbound lane of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and the eastbound lane of Route 58 at River Street. However, traffic will remain open in both directions on both the MLK Bridge and Route 58 during the event.

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Other closures of note include: