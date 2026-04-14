Carroll County announces three polling location changes for April 21 Special Election

(Steven Senne, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Attention, Carroll County voters! As the Commonwealth approaches the April 21 special election, county officials are alerting the public about changes to some polling locations.

While most polling locations will remain the same, three have been relocated:

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Hillsville C (0301): Voters will now cast ballots at the Hillsville Christian Church Fellowship Area, 120 Edgewood Drive in Hillsville, instead of Carroll County Middle School.

Vaughan (0501): The new site is Midway Baptist Church, 834 Iron Ridge Road in Galax, instead of the Civic League Building.

Gladeville (0502): Voting will take place at Christ Chapel Fellowship Area, 64 Bee Line Drive in Galax, rather than Gladeville Elementary School.

All other polling locations in the county remain unchanged.

Election Day is set for April 21, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. As a reminder, Carroll County Public Schools will be in session that day, so if your polling place is at a school, be mindful of student drop-off and pick-up times to help avoid traffic congestion.

For questions or more information, contact the Carroll County Voter Registration Office at 276-730-3035 or 276-730-3038.