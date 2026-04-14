Voyant Beauty Plant in Roanoke to shut down, nearly 100 employees to be laid off

ROANOKE, Va. – Voyant Beauty Plant workers received a WARN notice stating that the plant will be shut down no later than August 31, 2026.

The Roanoke plant received notice from Virginia Works on Friday about the closure. Operations will begin to “wind down” sometime within a 14-day window beginning on June 30, 2026. The company will then “permanently cease manufacturing operations” in the Roanoke plant no later than August 31.

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However, the WARN notice states that the facility is intended to be kept open and function in a “different capacity.”

This move will impact around 95 workers in the plant.

We will continue to update you with more information regarding this closure as it becomes available.