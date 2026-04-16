Virginia Tech 19th Day of Remembrance

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech held a series of ceremonies Thursday to mark 19 years since a gunman killed 32 people on campus in what was, at the time, the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

Students, faculty, alumni, and families of victims gathered throughout the day for events including a wreath laying and a memorial candle that burned for the entire day. Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil at midnight to pay their respects to the men and women killed on April 16, 2007.

A day that still hurts

For those who lived through it, the grief has never fully faded. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who served as Virginia’s governor at the time of the shooting, described the anniversary as deeply personal.

“It’s still a painful thing for me to talk about,” Kaine said. “It was probably the worst day of my life. And it’s hard to believe it’s been 19 years. I’m still in touch with some of the family members.”

Kaine also reflected on the broader legacy of the tragedy.

“The sad reality is that was the worst shooting in the history of the United States at the time,” he said. “It’s not the worst one anymore. There have been other shootings that have been even more devastating in the numbers of people killed. As tragic as that was, I would have hoped it would always have been the worst — that there never would have been one worse than that.”

Fawn Shepherd, whose brother was among those killed, said she makes a point to attend the memorial events every year.

“We feel all the emotions of that day and our minds go back to that day,” Shepherd said. “It’s important to always be here and remember each one of the people that was taken from us.”

She said the university’s commitment to honoring the victims has meant a great deal to her family.

“My brother was so excited to become a Hokie and spend four years on campus. He absolutely enjoyed every single minute he was on campus,” she said. “For Tech to actually take the time and effort and all the steps they take to provide the events for the families and the community, and to always remember each victim — I think it’s very comforting.”

Shepherd added that the memorial has taken on new meaning as her own children have grown. Two of her three kids, who were less than two years old in 2007, are now Virginia Tech students themselves.

“It’s endearing to see all the kids remembering and coming out to the events, especially late at night for a candlelight vigil,” she said.

A new generation carries the memory

Many of the students attending Wednesday’s events were not yet born — or were too young to remember — when the shooting happened. But for them, the day carries weight all the same.

Junior Karla Galeas said she felt a responsibility to be there.

“Just being a student here, I feel like it’s kind of my obligation to come and pay respects to people that lost their lives,” Galeas said. “It kind of hits you and makes you feel grateful for each day that you have here at Tech — and just the privilege to be a student here.”

Freshman Griffon Young said the spirit of the campus drew him to Virginia Tech in the first place.

“I’m extremely proud. Honestly, it’s beautiful,” Young said. “When I decided to come here, I was really struck by the pride of the campus, the student body, and the culture of honor and respect that they bring everywhere.”

‘We will not forget’

Paul Winistorfer, a former dean of the Virginia Tech College of Natural Resources, said it is the responsibility of everyone connected to the university to keep the memory of the victims alive — even as time passes and people move on.

“We say we will not forget, and that’s a responsibility for all of us,” Winistorfer said. “Leadership of the campus changes, and people come and go, and students come and go. It’s a part of our history and we need to honor these people that we lost.”

He said he often thinks about how the victims’ lives would have unfolded.

“I think of the students, how old they would be today — they’d be in their late 30s or early 40s,” Winistorfer said. “They probably would have a family. They’d be in a great stride in their career. They’d be living life. And we lost them.”

Virginia Tech spokesperson Mark Owczarski said community is at the heart of how the university approaches the anniversary each year.

“Community is essential,” Owczarski said. “It’s how we support one another. Together we remember the lives lost, but we also remember to support one another.”

The memorial candle was carried back into Burruss Hall and extinguished at midnight Wednesday. Thousands are expected to attend the Run in Remembrance on Saturday, April 18.