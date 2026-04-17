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88-year-old dies in Bedford County crash

It happened Thursday morning on Lovers Lane, at the intersection of Fork Lane

(WSLS)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – An 88-year-old was killed in a Bedford County crash Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 10:30 a.m., State troopers were called to Lovers Lane, at the intersection of Fork Lane, for the crash.

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Authorities say a 2011 Ford Escape didn’t yield the right-of-way while making a left turn onto Lovers Lane from Fork Lane and was hit by a 1997 Honda Accord.

The driver of the Ford, 88-year-old Jackie Deumont Gray, of Vinton, died at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver of the Honda was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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