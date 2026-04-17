Gov. Spanberger announces $15.3 million in GO Virginia funding to grow Virginia’s economy

FILE - Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers her State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virignia General Assembly at the Capitol, Jan. 19, 2026, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

The Governor’s Office announced Friday that Gov. Spanberger awarded more than $15.3 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants to support new projects across the Commonwealth, including some projects in our area.

The projects leverage $9.5 million in local, private, and institutional investments and are projected to deliver substantial economic impact, including training more than 6,000 Virginians, creating more than 600 new jobs, supporting business growth, and strengthening Virginia’s position in high-demand industry sectors.

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“GO Virginia investments are a win for families, a win for local communities, and a win both for the businesses who call Virginia home — and the companies looking to expand in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “By equipping Virginians with the skills they need to find jobs in high-demand fields, we can help set them on a course for life-long success and make sure Virginia leads the way in the competitive industries shaping the future.”

Since its inception in 2017, GO Virginia has strengthened regional economies through strategic collaboration across 131 localities, according to officials.

Here is a list of implementation grant applications in our area:

AM2 Initiative to Grow Advanced Manufacturing | $4,230,160

Regions 2 (Lead) and 3: Counties of Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Botetourt, Campbell, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski and Roanoke; Cities of Covington, Danville, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Radford, Roanoke and Salem; Towns of Bedford, Rocky Mount and Vinton

The AM2 Initiative is a multiregional effort to scale advanced manufacturing through coordinated investments in talent development, innovation infrastructure, and business support. The project will establish an industry consortium; develop training and credentialing programs; and provide resources for prototyping, commercialization and workforce development. By aligning education, industry, and regional strategy, the initiative will strengthen Virginia’s manufacturing ecosystem and support business growth across multiple regions.

Randolph College Mechanical Engineering Program Expansion | $686,340

Region 2: Counties of Amherst, Appomattox and Campbell; City of Lynchburg

Randolph College will expand its mechanical engineering program to address workforce demand in the advanced manufacturing sector. The project includes the development of new laboratories, applied learning spaces and industry-informed curriculum, along with expanded opportunities for dual enrollment, internships and undergraduate research. By aligning training with employer needs, the initiative will strengthen the regional talent pipeline and prepare graduates for high-demand engineering careers.

AI Mobile Unit for Workforce & Education | $1,079,109

Regions 6 (Lead) and 9: Counties of Fauquier, King George, Nelson, Orange, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford

The AI Mobile Unit project will expand access to artificial intelligence training and certification across rural and underserved communities through mobile learning labs. The initiative will deliver hands-on instruction to students, educators and workforce participants, while also creating dual enrollment opportunities and industry-recognized credential pathways. This approach ensures broader access to emerging technology skills and strengthens the region’s workforce readiness.

“Today’s investments reflect a clear commitment to addressing current needs and building a foundation for Virginia’s future economy,” said Emily O’Quinn, Chair of the GO Virginia State Board. “By aligning talent and innovation through regional collaboration, we are ensuring Virginia remains competitive in the industries driving our future.”