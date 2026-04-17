Lynchburg firefighters rescue puppy from locked car

A Lynchburg puppy gave his owners a seriously “ruff” time on Thursday but with those big puppy eyes, who could stay mad for long?

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg puppy named Arlo gave his owners a seriously “ruff” time on Thursday, but with those big puppy eyes, who could stay mad for long?

According to the Lynchburg Fire Department, the mischievous pup managed to lock his owner out of the car while the engine was still running. Thankfully, firefighters arrived on the scene and freed the puppy within minutes.

Recommended Videos

“Someone was not a very good boy today, although he’s probably too cute to be punished,” the department joked in a Facebook post.

Authorities also used the opportunity to remind everyone that as the weather heats up, never leave pets or small children unattended in vehicles, even for a moment.