Man arrested after resident finds unknown person in home in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after a resident returned home to find a man had broken into the house, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said they responded to a call on Thursday evening that claimed a resident had returned to their home, only to find an unknown person inside the residence. Upon arrival, deputies met with the unknown man, and he claimed the home was his. He then closed the door and broke contact with law enforcement.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said additional resources were brought in from local law enforcement agencies. After about two hours of the man being inside the house, deputies reported seeing the man move from room to room armed with a stick. During this time, law enforcement attempted to get the man to surrender with no success.

The sheriff said he then decided it was best to breach the home and take the man into custody. During this operation, a deputy sheriff was injured after a noise flash diversionary device was used. He was taken to Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital and then flown to the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond. He was released in several hours and is doing well.

Law enforcement said they arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Lynn as a result of the operation. He has been charged with the following:

Breaking and Entering

Trespassing

Being Intoxicated in Public

Lynn is now being held at the Rockbridge Regional Jail without bond.

“I want to thank the residents of the South River area for their patience and understanding during this incident. I am incredibly grateful for the professionalism and teamwork shown by our deputies and the assisting agencies who responded quickly and worked together to bring this situation to a safe conclusion.” Sheriff Tony McFaddin

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.