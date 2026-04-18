Virginia Tech spring game draws fans, families for first look at James Franklin era

BLACKSBURG, VA – With family weekend and the Virginia Tech spring game arriving at the same time, students, parents and fans are filling the streets — all eager to get a first glimpse of the Hokies under new head coach James Franklin.

For many students, the weekend is a chance to share their college world with the people back home.

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“My dad got here like early afternoon, so I was like walking around, showing him around, we went to the bookstore, basically touring the campus,” said Alyssa Rodgers, a Virginia Tech freshman, “I think it’ll be really fun.”

“Like parents coming and introducing them to the spirit of Tech,” said Meena Kumar, a Virginia Tech freshman.

Virginia Tech cheerleaders say the timing makes it even more special.

“My whole entire family’s coming, including my grandparents, and everyone’s family comes and it’s just a really good time,” said Kylee Christian, a Virginia Tech cheerleader.

Fellow cheerleader Addi Bear echoed that enthusiasm.

“It’s fun to just like bring all of my relatives in and nobody in my family really went to Tech, so it’s really cool to give them the Sandman experience and the whole gameday vibe,” Bear said.

A new era begins

But this year, there’s an added layer of excitement — and expectation.

The spring game marks the first time fans will see the Hokies take the field under Franklin, who was hired to turn around a program that has struggled in recent seasons. That combination of hope and curiosity is drawing fans out in full force.

“It’s been a rough couple years, so we figured might as well come and enjoy one with a lot of hope on the horizon,” said Dan Pultz, a local fan.

Rodgers said the fanbase is ready for a change.

“A lot of people like wanted the old coach gone because, you know, we weren’t doing well, so I think they’re excited to see the changes that the new coach has brought,” she said.

Pultz said expectations are measured — but the energy feels different.

“You never know what it’s gonna look like. I think you just wanna see a level of competency and a level of energy and intensity that maybe has been missing,” he said.

“I think even if we don’t win, it’ll still be fun to see how the team is working with the new coach,” Kumar said.

Christian said the program is ready to move forward.

“I think everyone is really excited for him to come in and hopefully change the program and hopefully start winning more and enjoying the games more,” she said.

Traditions fuel the excitement

With warmer weather and growing crowds, fans say there’s no better way to close out the school year.

“I feel like it’s stress-free, you don’t have to worry about the Hokies losing, so the weather’s gonna be great, the drinks will be cold, the food will be good,” Pultz said.

For Kumar, one tradition stands above the rest.

“Sandman is like the best part of the football games. I definitely miss the tailgates too — that’s fun,” she said.

Bear agreed, pointing to the pregame tunnel entrance as a highlight.

“I mean, just running out to Enter Sandman — nothing beats it — and it’s just so much fun to see all the fans too,” Bear said.

From the sidelines to the stands, fans say it’s that energy — and those traditions — that make this weekend in Blacksburg stand out.