Dozens gather in Salem for Breakthrough T1D walk to raise funds, awareness for type 1 diabetes research

SALEM, Va. – Families, community leaders and local businesses laced up their shoes Sunday in Salem for the annual Breakthrough T1D Walk — a community event with a mission bigger than the miles walked. The event raised money for type 1 diabetes research and brought together those who live with the disease every day.

Breakthrough T1D is a global nonprofit focused on accelerating breakthroughs to cure, prevent and better treat type 1 diabetes. Beyond fundraising, organizers say the walk also connects families with support and pushes for improved access to care.

For many participants, the walk is a chance to be seen and heard. Jane Vandeneykel, a walker at the event, said the day carries real meaning for those living with diabetes.

“It’s an opportunity to advocate for ourselves and also to help other people learn about what it means to be diabetic, how you can support, and to raise money,” Vandeneykel said.

Organizers say the event draws attention to just how widespread type 1 diabetes has become in the region. Sally Southard, a Breakthrough T1D walk coach, pointed to numbers that underscore the urgency.

“Here at our Carilion office, they get at least one or two newly diagnosed children a week so it’s pretty prevalent,” Southard said.

The Salem walk is part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness and fund research for type 1 diabetes. Organizers say every step supports local families and moves research closer to new treatments — and, one day, a cure.